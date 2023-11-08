Hogs Win-Streak Snapped in 5-1 Loss to Texas

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs' win streak came to an end in a 5-1 defeat against the Texas Stars today at the BMO Center. A late surge, including four goals in the third period, solidified the victory for the Stars.

Nicholas Caamano started things off for the Stars in the opening period scoring his second goal of the year (9:02). Kyle McDonald drove the offensive zone for Texas and laid the puck back or Caamano to score from the right circle.

Jaxson Stauber flashed the leather with his impressive glove work early in the game saving 11 of 12 shots on goal.

The IceHogs were aggressive early in the second but were not successful on multiple scoring chances in front of the net. Stauber performed well in the second period stopping another flurry of shots at the net, saving an additional five shots to keep the game tight at 1-0.

In the third frame of action a power-play goal scored by Kyle McDonald past a diving Stauber, doubled the lead for the Stars (3:08). A minute later, Riley Damiani scored his second goal of the year from the slot to give Texas a 3-0 lead early in the third (4:11).

Halfway through the third, Cole Guttman scored on a pass from Louis Crevier redirected off Joey Anderson's stick for Guttman to score on an open net (9:59).

Shortly after Guttman scored to make it 3-1, Caamano scored the potted goal of the game for Texas (10:46). Stauber's mask was off his head and in hand, with his arm raised over his head indicating a possible issue with his equipment. Caamano shot towards the open net, and the goal stood after a brief conference by the officials.

Rockford pulled their goalie late in the third in an effort to cut the lead in half, but the risk did not pay off. Matej Blumel scored an additional goal for Texas towards an empty net to finalize the score, 5-1 (17:51).

Jaxson Stauber finished with 31 saves on 35 shots during the game.

The IceHogs are back home on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:00 p.m. against the Iowa Wild and Salute to Aerospace Night at the BMO Center.

