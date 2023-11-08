Game #9: Tucson Roadrunners at Ontario Reign

Game #9: Tucson Roadrunners (5-3-0-0) at Ontario Reign (5-4-0-0)

Time: Wednesday November 8, 8:00 p.m. MST, Toyota Arena, Ontario, California

Referees: #93 Philip Kasko, #92 John Linder

Linespersons: #96 Michael McBain, #37 Brett Martin

The Tucson Roadrunners begin their three-game California trip with a two-game slate against the Los Angeles Kings Affiliate AHL in the Ontario Reign. Tucson is coming off of a sweep of the Central Division's Chicago Wolves and Ontario was swept itself by the Colorado Eagles Friday and Saturday nights on the road. Both teams are currently at five wins each and look to jump one another in the Pacific Division tonight.

Three things:

This will only be Tucson's fifth game against a Pacific Division opponent in the early going of the season. In eight games played, the Roadrunners have played four games against the Central Division and four against the Pacific Division. The team is 4-0 against the Central Division and 1-3 against the Pacific. Though the divisional games are a small sample size, Tucson does not play its final Central Division opponent of the season until Monday, January 15 against the Iowa Wild at the TCC.

The Roadrunners currently are 8th in the league in goals against (22) on the season. That is an average of 2.75 goals against in the eight games played so far this season and includes three empty-net goals against. Matthew Villalta has started seven of those games and currently has a 2.31 goals against average and .921 save percentage. Though his play has been great, his defense has been solid as well allowing 28.63 shots against per game which ranks third in the ten team Pacific Division and 12th in the 32 team AHL.

The Roadrunners second period has continued to dominate in the early going of the season. In their last game against Chicago in the second period, the team scored a season high three goals in the frame. They have also outshot their opponents 95-75 in second periods in eight games this season and the 95 shots is most they have out of the three periods. They have 68 shots each in the first period and third period.

What did they say?

"We are very good at that, we stick together as a team, it helps the fans too; so it fires everyone up."

Forward Jan Jenik on the team's willingness to be scrappy when needed.

Latest Transaction:

-With Goaltender Anson Thornton assigned to the Roadrunners and playing Saturday, the Tucson Roadrunners have released Jared Moe from his Professional Tryout and he has reported to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Number to Know:

31- The same number he wore with the Ontario Reign, Matthew Villalta is expected to start against his former team where he spent the last four seasons with. Going back to his final season with Ontario and his first seven starts with Tucson, Villalta has a 16-11-1-1 record with a 2.57 goals against and .913 save percentage.

We're Doing It Live

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 7:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from Toyota Arena in Ontario. The Game can also be viewed on AHLTV.com.

