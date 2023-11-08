Dryden Hunt Assigned to Wranglers

Dryden Hunt has been assigned to the Wranglers; the Flames announced on Wednesday.

Hunt played four games with the Flames this season and has suited up for a total of 206 career NHL games, registering 43 points (15g, 28a).

After being acquired by Calgary from the Toronto Maple Leafs / Marlies last season, Hunt appeared in 15 games for the Wranglers down the stretch, posting nine points (4g, 5a) in that span.

He added three goals and three assists in nine games during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

