Crunch Downed by Senators, 3-2, in Shootout

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Belleville Senators, 3-2, in a shootout tonight at CAA Arena.

Despite the loss, the Crunch continue to build a four-game points streak as they move to 5-2-0-2 on the season.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 24-of-26 shots and 2-of-3 shootout attempts. Mads Sogaard earned the win stopping 31-of-33 and all three shootout attempts in net for the Senators. Syracuse was held scoreless on five power play opportunities, while Belleville went 1-for-6.

Syracuse was first on the board 12:25 into the game. Jack Finley carried the puck down the right side and dropped a pass back for Max Groshev to score from the bottom of the right circle. Three minutes later, Belleville evened the score during a 5-on-3 advantage. After some quick passing, Angus Crookshank sent a feed out from along the goal line for Maxence Guenette to fire in with a one-timer.

The Senators stole the lead off a shorthanded breakaway by Zack Ostapchuk late in the middle frame.

The Crunch tied the game with a shorthanded goal of their own at the 12:48 mark of the third period to eventually send the game into overtime. Groshev forced a turnover behind the net and centered a feed for Emil Lilleberg to score his first AHL goal from the slot.

After a scoreless overtime period, the game went to a shootout where Josh Currie won it for Belleville in the third round.

The Crunch return home to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday.

Crunchables: This is the first Crunch game this season that has seen a lead change...The Crunch have scored a shorthanded goal in three consecutive games...The Crunch are 0-2 in shootouts this season.

