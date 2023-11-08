Gaudette Scores Two More as T-Birds School Phantoms

November 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds celebrate an Adam Gaudette goal

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds celebrate an Adam Gaudette goal(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (7-5-0-0) bested the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (4-5-2-0) once again by a score of 4-2 in Wednesday morning's School Day Game at the MassMutual Center.

Malcolm Subban got the start in between the pipes for the T-Birds and stopped 22 shots on 24 attempts against Lehigh Valley skaters. On the opposing end, Phantoms goaltender Parker Gahagen got the start and gave up three goals on 31 Springfield shots in the contest.

In the first period, Springfield struck first on the scoreboard very quickly. Adam Gaudette continued his hot start to the season, notching his 10th goal of the year a mere 20 seconds into the game. Gaudette crashed the net front on a 2-on-1 with Matthew Peca finding him on the doorstep for the tap-in goal. Nathan Walker also picked up an assist on the tally, bringing himself and Gaudette into a tie atop the AHL scoring race with 16 points each.

Unfortunately for the T-Birds, they could not extend the advantage, and the Phantoms broke through Subban in the last few minutes of the period. Phantoms forward Wade Allison found a crack through Subban's armor for his first goal of the year on a 2-on-1 rush at 16:04. The two teams skated off for the first intermission locked in a 1-1 score, with the T-Birds owning an advantage in shots on goal by an 11-7 margin.

The second period saw the T-Birds carry much of the play at 5-on-5, but for the first 13 minutes, the Phantoms and Gahagen held the fort. However, the T-Birds managed to take the lead again thanks to a goal by Mackenzie MacEachern. Hugh McGing intercepted a loose puck in center ice and sent MacEachern to the goal column with a perfect saucer pass on a 2-on-1. MacEachern's third of the season gave the home team a 2-1 lead.

The lead would last only until the 15:53 mark of the period when Cooper Marody found the twine on the power play with a wrister from the top of the right circle. For the second consecutive intermission, both teams marched into their dressing rooms with the score deadlocked, 2-2.

The T-Birds almost broke through on their second power play chance in the third period. Defenseman Calle Rosen found Zachary Bolduc for a one-timer on the right circle, but the puck rang off the crossbar. Despite the inability of the power play to break the tie, the T-Birds' hard work would eventually pay off, with Gaudette once again breaking through in the clutch. The winger took a firm pass from Rosen in the slot area, deked to the backhand and faked out Gahagen on a sweet forehand-to-backhand deke before sliding it into the net for his 11th of the year and second of the game.

The Phantoms pulled Gahagen with 1:45 to go in the game, and the dogged effort of the T-Birds skaters paid off once again. After MacEachern chipped the puck past a Phantoms attacker, McGing corralled the puck and took a chance at the vacant net. McGing's clearing attempt toward the goal wound up in the back of the net, giving him his second point of the day. The victory gave the T-Birds their second straight triumph against Lehigh Valley.

The T-Birds will hit the road this weekend to take on Providence and Bridgeport before returning home next Friday, November 17. It will be another Deuces Wild Friday at the Thunderdome, where the T-Birds will take on the Utica Comets for their first of four matchups on the season, with puck drop at 7:05 p.m.

Fans can reserve their seats to be a part of the Thunderbirds' hockey action for the 2023-24 season by calling (413)-739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.