Forward Ondrej Pavel Reassigned to Colorado Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Ondrej Pavel has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate.

Pavel has skated in 10 games with the Eagles this season, posting six penalty minutes and playing at a +5 in that time. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound center made his NHL debut in the Avalanche's 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday and is in his first professional season after wrapping up a four-year collegiate career at Minnesota State-Mankato. Pavel generated 18 goals and 23 assists in 94 career contests with the Mavericks and helped lead the team to a WCHA regular-season title in 2020-21.

