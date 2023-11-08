Forward Ondrej Pavel Reassigned to Colorado Eagles
November 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Ondrej Pavel has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate.
Pavel has skated in 10 games with the Eagles this season, posting six penalty minutes and playing at a +5 in that time. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound center made his NHL debut in the Avalanche's 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday and is in his first professional season after wrapping up a four-year collegiate career at Minnesota State-Mankato. Pavel generated 18 goals and 23 assists in 94 career contests with the Mavericks and helped lead the team to a WCHA regular-season title in 2020-21.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Wednesday, November 8th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2023
- Forward Ondrej Pavel Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Hogs Win-Streak Snapped in 5-1 Loss to Texas - Rockford IceHogs
- Caamano Scores Twice as Stars Win in Rockford - Texas Stars
- Teddy Bear Toss Set for November 25 - Charlotte Checkers
- Allison Scores his First in Morning Game at Springfield - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Gaudette Scores Two More as T-Birds School Phantoms - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Waltteri Merelä from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #9: Tucson Roadrunners at Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Capitals Summon Mike Sgarbossa from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Look to Extend Win Streak in School Day Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Specialty Teams Shine in Colorado's 5-1 Win over Silver Knights - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Forward Ondrej Pavel Reassigned to Colorado Eagles
- Specialty Teams Shine in Colorado's 5-1 Win over Silver Knights
- Stapley Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies
- Pavel Recalled to Avalanche, Miner Returns to Utah
- Olausson Nets Two Goals in Colorado's 5-3 Win Over Reign