IceHogs Look to Extend Win Streak in School Day Game

ROCKFORD, Ill.-Looking to extend their four-game win streak, the Rockford IceHogs collide with the Texas Stars for the first time this season this morning at the BMO Center at 10:30 a.m. Today is the first of eight scheduled meetings, and the two Central Division heavyweights are currently tied for 1st in the division.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 5-2-0-0, 10 points (T-1st Central Division)

Texas: 4-3-1-1, 10 points (T-1st Central Division)

Dancing with the Stars

Despite finishing 5-3-0-0 against the Stars last season, the IceHogs were swept in three games of the Central Division Semifinals and knocked out of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs by Texas. Rockford went to overtime against Texas three times in the 2022-23 campaign and won all three extra frame appearances. The Hogs went to overtime 24 times, the most in the AHL, and finished with a 9-5 record last season. David Gust led Rockford with 12 points (8G, 4A) through eight games against the Stars.

Between the Pipes

After opting out of his senior season at Boston University, rookie Drew Commesso has a 3-1-0-0 record through four games, including his first professional shutout against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Oct. 28. The former second-round draft pick currently ranks seventh in the AHL in goals-against average at 1.76 and a .936 save percentage. Through three games in his second professional season, Jaxson Stauber holds a 2-1-0-0 record and a .890 save percentage. The Wayzata, Minnesota native was 2-0-0-0 against the Stars last season with a .912 save percentage.

More Firsts

Two more rookie IceHogs recorded their first professional points on Nov. 5 against the Manitoba Moose. Colton Dach notched his first AHL assist on Andrew Perrott's first goal of the season on Sunday, and Antti Saarela bagged his first AHL goal.

Potent Power Play

Scoring 10 power-play goals in seven games, Rockford is 43.5% on the man advantage-the best in the AHL. On the road, the Hogs are 50% on the power play and scored seven goals in four road games. Currently, Joey Anderson and Brett Seney are second in the league for power-play points tied at seven. The duo also leads the IceHogs with three power-play goals each. Rockford has scored power-play goals in every game this season except the 4-3 victory over Manitoba on Nov. 4.

Salute to Aerospace Night

Friday, Nov. 10 is Salute to Aerospace Night at the BMO Center, presented by Collins Aerospace with media partner 13 WREX, and the first 1,500 fans at the game will receive free Aviator-style sunglasses! The game against the Iowa Wild is also another $2 Beer Friday presented by Bud Light with media partner 104.9 The X.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-23 Head-To-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Wed., Nov. 8 vs Texas, 10:30 a.m.

Fri., Jan. 5 at Texas, 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 6 at Texas, 7 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 9 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

Tue., Feb. 13 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 23 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

Tue., Mar. 12 at Texas, 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 13 at Texas, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs Stars, All-Time

37-24-4-4

