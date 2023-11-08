Rangers Recall Mackey, Domingue and Garand from Wolf Pack

November 8, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Connor Mackey and goaltenders Louis Domingue and Dylan Garand from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Mackey, 27, has scored two points (1 g, 1 a) in seven games with the Wolf Pack this season. The native of Tower Lake, IL, leads the club in +/- with an +8 rating. He tied the franchise record for single-game +/- when he recorded a +5 in the club's 5-0 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 20th.

The 6'2" defenseman has appeared in 87 career AHL contests with the Wolf Pack and Stockton Heat, scoring 54 points (9 g, 45 a).

Domingue, 31, is 3-1-0 in four appearances with the Wolf Pack this season. He has a .934 save percentage and a 1.75 goals-against average to go with one shutout on the campaign. The native of St-Hyacinthe, QC recorded 35 saves in his shutout victory on October 20th against the Penguins.

In 174 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Penguins, Heat, Syracuse Crunch, Binghamton Devils, Springfield Falcons, and Portland Pirates, Domingue is 81-62-18-10 with a .909 save percentage, 2.72 goals-against average and ten shutouts.

Garand, 21, is 3-1-1 with a .914 save percentage and a 2.63 goals-against average with the Wolf Pack during the 2023-24 season. The native of Victoria, BC, posted a 13-14-3 record with an .894 save percentage and 3.01 goals-against average as a rookie in 2022-23, while also going 5-3 during the Calder Cup Playoffs with a .935 save percentage and two shutouts.

He was selected in the fourth round, 103rd overall, in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

The Wolf Pack conclude their five-game road trip Friday night when they face the Bridgeport Islanders. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with coverage on AHLTV and Mixlr beginning at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.