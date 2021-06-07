Bullpen Dominance Can't Carry Rox to Victory over Stingers

St. Cloud Rox make a play in the field

Willmar, MN - St. Cloud (2-4) won the hit battle and got another perfect outing from its relievers, but a three-run inning for Willmar (6-2) was the difference in a 4-2 Stingers win.

Tyson Fisher (Dixie State) put the Rox on the board early with his second home run of the season. He crushed a fastball over the left-center field wall in the second inning to give the Rox a 1-0 lead.

The rest of the offense showed signs of life throughout the game as well. Justin Kirby (Kent State) had two hits and scored his team-leading fifth run of the game in the fifth inning.

Rox returner, Jordan Barth (Augustana), was also able to add his first extra-base hit of the year with a double in the eighth. Barth holds the Rox' single-season record for doubles and extra-base hits in a season.

Pitching was solid once again for the Rox, who have now allowed just 19 runs in the first six games of the year. Colin Romel (Kent State) got the start for St. Cloud and was strong through his first four innings before Willmar broke through for three runs in the fifth.

The bullpen was once again flawless for the Rox. In three innings of work, the relievers combined to retire nine of the ten batters who came to the plate.

Nate Peterson (Oklahoma State) struck out four batters in two innings and now has four shutout innings to his name on the summer. He was followed by Connor Barison (Washington State) who retired the side in order in the bottom of the eighth.

Dating back to Friday's win over Duluth, St. Cloud's bullpen has now posted 14 consecutive shutout innings and has only allowed a total of four runs all season.

The Rox now begin a two-game series with the Rochester Honkers on Tuesday night, with first pitch at 6:35 pm. St. Cloud will then host the Honkers at the Rock Pile on Wednesday to start a seven-game homestand in St. Cloud.

