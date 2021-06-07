Rivets and Bombers Rained out in Battle Creek

June 7, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release







LOVES PARK, IL - The Rockford Rivets' Monday night matchup with the Battle Creek Bombers has been postponed due to poor field conditions at C.O. Brown Stadium.

The Rivets and Bombers will now play two 7-inning games on Monday, June 12 in Battle Creek.

Rockford will continue its road swing tomorrow, as they travel to Kokomo to take on the Jackrabbits at 5:30 central time. Jared Herzog (Fr, Rockford University) will make the start for the Rivets.

