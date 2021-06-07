Booyah Eye a Third Straight Win

June 7, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are looking to continue their winning ways on Monday evening when they visit the Lakeshore Chinooks in Mequon.

During Sunday's contest at Capital Credit Union Park, the Booyah were able to break a 3-3 tie in the seventh inning. They scored two in the frame thanks to an RBI single by pinch-hitter Matt Rivera (Harford CC) and a sacrifice fly by Kaden Hollow (Dixie State).

Another great offensive showing by Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) as he went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. His average sits at .526, which sits atop the Northwoods League. Dayson Croes (Quincy) stayed hot, too. The Aruban went 3-for-5 with an RBI in his second game with the Booyah.

The victory on Sunday made it back-to-back wins for the Booyah. The defeat made it four straight losses for the Chinooks.

Tonight, at Kapco Park, the Booyah will turn to Columbia left-handed pitcher Phil Healy. In two appearances this summer, Healy has pitched 1.2 innings, allowing no hits and striking out three. He comes into the contest with an 0-1 record.

The Chinooks will give the ball to Tommy Lamb. In his lone appearance, Lamb went 4.1 innings pitched, allowing five hits, four runs and walked three. He enters tonight's game with an 0-1 record with an 8.31 ERA.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.