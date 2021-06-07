Stingers Win 4-2 over Rox for Second Straight Win
June 7, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, Minn. - Behind another good outing by Ryan Watson on the mound, the Stingers win the second game of the home-and-home against St. Cloud, 4-2.
Watson tossed seven innings of two-run ball (one earned run), giving up six hits, striking out five and walking just one. He improves to 2-0 on the season.
Logan Schmitt came in from the bullpen and tossed two innings of shutout baseball and strike out five.
St. Cloud opened the scoring in the second inning on a solo home run by Tyson Fisher. Willmar responded in the bottom of the third to get on the board.
The Rox took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Nate Swarts, and Willmar came back with three runs in the bottom of the inning, capped off by a pair of RBI doubles by Tanner Tweedt and Drey Dirksen.
Willmar will play Waterloo Tuesday, June 8 for the first of a two-game series. First pitch from Bill Taunton Stadium is at 7:05 p.m.
The 2021 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
