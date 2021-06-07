Express Break up a No-Hitter

June 7, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







Every team goes through runs from good games to bad, and tonight wasn't one of our best. By the end of the 8th, the Express hadn't even tallied a hit. That was until Dallas Baptist infielder Max Blessinger slapped a single into the right field in the middle of the 9th. As for the single run we scored, through a series of walks, steals, and scarifies, Nova Southeastern infielder Alejandro Macario managed to round the bases.

Creighton's Garret Reisz carried the load on the other side of the mound, followed by Trevyn Badger of Minot State and Isaiah Katz of St. Cloud State. All in all, they allowed 6 total runs but attained their fair share of innings and strikeouts just as well.

Beyond this game, we look to the future as tomorrow we go on the road again the Duluth Huskies, followed by a 5-game homestand that should bring the action and hopefully a load of wins. Come out to Carson Park this week as we will have multiple giveaway nights along with some exciting promotions.

