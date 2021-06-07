Dock Spiders to Travel to Kingfish on Monday
June 7, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will travel to Historic Simmons Field to take on the Kenosha Kingfish on Monday night.
Series Setup
Who - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (4-3) vs. Kenosha Kingfish (5-3)
Positions in NWL Standings - T2 (Great Lakes West) Fond du Lac; T1 (Great Lakes East) Kenosha
When - Monday, June 7, 2021 at 6:05 p.m.
Where - Kenosha, WI (Historic Simmons Field)
Watch - Northwoods League Baseball Network
Social Media - @DockSpiders
Listen - www.dockspiders.com
Radio Announcer - Cade Crenshaw
__________________________________________________________________________
Starting Pitchers
LHP Riley Frey (FDL) vs. RHP Joey Kosowsky (KEN)
__________________________________________________________________________
Fond du Lac Overview
In his last outing, today's probable starting pitcher Riley Frey earned the win at Green Bay while striking out four Booyah batters on June 1, 2021
Connor Manthey continues to lead the charge offensively, batting .409 with seven RBI in six game appearances this season
The Dock Spiders have six players with 5+ RBI this season, led by Gus Collins with a team-high 8 RBI in five games
__________________________________________________________________________
Kenosha Overview
The probable starting pitcher for the Kingfish, Joey Kosowsky, totaled 76 strikeouts in 60.2 innings pitched in 2021 for Fairleigh Dickinson University
Kirk Leibert leads the Northwoods League with 13 RBI after recording three in Sunday's win over Fond du Lac
Mickay Barney will look to keep his offensive spark alive after going 5-6 on Sunday with two RBI
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2021
- Lumbermen Win in Walk-Off Fashion against MoonDogs - La Crosse Loggers
- Express Break up a No-Hitter - Eau Claire Express
- Dock Spiders to Travel to Kingfish on Monday - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- MoonDogs Four-Run Ninth Not Enough to Overcome Loggers Sunday - Mankato MoonDogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.