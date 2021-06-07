Dock Spiders to Travel to Kingfish on Monday

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will travel to Historic Simmons Field to take on the Kenosha Kingfish on Monday night.

Series Setup

Who - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (4-3) vs. Kenosha Kingfish (5-3)

Positions in NWL Standings - T2 (Great Lakes West) Fond du Lac; T1 (Great Lakes East) Kenosha

When - Monday, June 7, 2021 at 6:05 p.m.

Where - Kenosha, WI (Historic Simmons Field)

Watch - Northwoods League Baseball Network

Social Media - @DockSpiders

Listen - www.dockspiders.com

Radio Announcer - Cade Crenshaw

Starting Pitchers

LHP Riley Frey (FDL) vs. RHP Joey Kosowsky (KEN)

Fond du Lac Overview

In his last outing, today's probable starting pitcher Riley Frey earned the win at Green Bay while striking out four Booyah batters on June 1, 2021

Connor Manthey continues to lead the charge offensively, batting .409 with seven RBI in six game appearances this season

The Dock Spiders have six players with 5+ RBI this season, led by Gus Collins with a team-high 8 RBI in five games

Kenosha Overview

The probable starting pitcher for the Kingfish, Joey Kosowsky, totaled 76 strikeouts in 60.2 innings pitched in 2021 for Fairleigh Dickinson University

Kirk Leibert leads the Northwoods League with 13 RBI after recording three in Sunday's win over Fond du Lac

Mickay Barney will look to keep his offensive spark alive after going 5-6 on Sunday with two RBI

