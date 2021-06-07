Comeback 'Chucks Do It Again
June 7, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - Down to their last strike, the Wisconsin Woodchucks scored three runs in the top of the 9th to defeat the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 3-2 and secure a 3-1 road trip.
After being blanked through eight innings by Rafter pitching, the Woodchucks mounted a comeback after Tommy Delgado's double advanced Roman Kuntz to third and put himself on base as the tying run.
Kevin Kilpatrick came to the plate with two outs. After falling behind 0-2 in the count, he took a ball before barreling the next pitch into left field for a game-tying two-run single.
But the Woodchucks would not settle for a tie. Kilpatrick stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. Brandon Trammell lined a double into right-center, sending the first base dugout into a frenzy as the Woodchucks took a 3-2 lead.
Reliever Shane Telfer secured the win by pitching a scoreless 9th, part of a 3-inning outing in his Woodchuck debut. He did not allow a hit and worked around two walks before striking out Rafter cleanup hitter Ben Swords to seal the Woodchuck win.
In all six Woodchuck wins in 2021, they have allowed the opponent to score first. They have now overcome a two-run deficit to win four times. The Woodchucks improved to 6-2 on the season, and 4-1 on the road.
Top Performers
Nate Madej worked three innings as tonight's starting pitcher. He struck out three Rafters, allowing two runs on four hits and taking a no-decision for a second consecutive start.
Richie Rivera made his Woodchucks debut and kept the game close with three scoreless innings of middle relief.
Kilpatrick was 3-for-5 at the plate, taking over the team lead in hits with 13. He has driven in a team-high 12 runs this season.
Trammell went 2-for-4 with a walk, extending his hitting streak to six games. He moved up to the number three spot in first-year manager Corey Thompson's lineup tonight.
Next Up
The Woodchucks return to Athletic Park and host the Green Bay Booyah tomorrow night at 6:35. They'll travel to Green Bay Wednesday before returning home for a four-game homestand.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2021
- Bullpen Dominance Can't Carry Rox to Victory over Stingers - St. Cloud Rox
- Comeback 'Chucks Do It Again - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Mallards Fall in Finale of Two-Game Set - Madison Mallards
- Stingers Win 4-2 over Rox for Second Straight Win - Willmar Stingers
- Bats Come Alive in Dominant Victory over Madison - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Booyah Offer $5 Tickets for Wednesday, June 9th Game - Green Bay Booyah
- Rivets and Bombers Rained out in Battle Creek - Rockford Rivets
- Growlers Beat Rain and Jackrabbits as Kokomo Pen Goes Kaput - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Booyah Eye a Third Straight Win - Green Bay Booyah
- Mallards Go for Second Straight Win against Traverse City - Madison Mallards
- Lumbermen Win in Walk-Off Fashion against MoonDogs - La Crosse Loggers
- Express Break up a No-Hitter - Eau Claire Express
- Dock Spiders to Travel to Kingfish on Monday - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- MoonDogs Four-Run Ninth Not Enough to Overcome Loggers Sunday - Mankato MoonDogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wisconsin Woodchucks Stories
- Comeback 'Chucks Do It Again
- Late Miscues Lead to Road Loss
- Early Offense Propels Woodchucks to Series Sweep
- Woodchucks Homer Twice in Win
- Woodchucks Fall Just Short in Extra Innings