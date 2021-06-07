Comeback 'Chucks Do It Again

June 7, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - Down to their last strike, the Wisconsin Woodchucks scored three runs in the top of the 9th to defeat the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 3-2 and secure a 3-1 road trip.

After being blanked through eight innings by Rafter pitching, the Woodchucks mounted a comeback after Tommy Delgado's double advanced Roman Kuntz to third and put himself on base as the tying run.

Kevin Kilpatrick came to the plate with two outs. After falling behind 0-2 in the count, he took a ball before barreling the next pitch into left field for a game-tying two-run single.

But the Woodchucks would not settle for a tie. Kilpatrick stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. Brandon Trammell lined a double into right-center, sending the first base dugout into a frenzy as the Woodchucks took a 3-2 lead.

Reliever Shane Telfer secured the win by pitching a scoreless 9th, part of a 3-inning outing in his Woodchuck debut. He did not allow a hit and worked around two walks before striking out Rafter cleanup hitter Ben Swords to seal the Woodchuck win.

In all six Woodchuck wins in 2021, they have allowed the opponent to score first. They have now overcome a two-run deficit to win four times. The Woodchucks improved to 6-2 on the season, and 4-1 on the road.

Top Performers

Nate Madej worked three innings as tonight's starting pitcher. He struck out three Rafters, allowing two runs on four hits and taking a no-decision for a second consecutive start.

Richie Rivera made his Woodchucks debut and kept the game close with three scoreless innings of middle relief.

Kilpatrick was 3-for-5 at the plate, taking over the team lead in hits with 13. He has driven in a team-high 12 runs this season.

Trammell went 2-for-4 with a walk, extending his hitting streak to six games. He moved up to the number three spot in first-year manager Corey Thompson's lineup tonight.

Next Up

The Woodchucks return to Athletic Park and host the Green Bay Booyah tomorrow night at 6:35. They'll travel to Green Bay Wednesday before returning home for a four-game homestand.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.