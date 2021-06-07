Mallards Go for Second Straight Win against Traverse City

Coming off a thrilling walk-off win in ten innings on Sunday, the Madison Mallards (4-3) will complete the two-game series at the Duck Pond at Warner Park against Traverse City (5-2) tonight.

Last night the Mallards got seven innings from starter Ryan Lauk (Wagner) as he allowed three runs. It was a pitcher's duel with the Pit Spitter's starter Jacob Marcus (Richmond), who went 6.1 innings giving up two runs.

The Mallards ran Marcus out of the game and tied it up at three in the seventh inning. Then both teams scored once in the 9th, with the Mallards eventually walking it off in the 10th on a fielder's choice from Bryant Shellenbarger (Akron).

Tonight, the Mallards will send Ike Buxton (Lipscomb) to the mound for his second start with the team. He started the second game of the season against the Lakeshore Chinooks and gave up four runs over six innings, picking up the loss.

The Pit Spitters suffered just their second loss of the season yesterday, but cleanup hitter Chris Monroe (UI-Springfield) continued his hot start to the season, hitting his third home run in addition to a walk and a single.

Traverse City will be starting the left-hander Jeremy Neff (Richmond) tonight on the mound. He had a 4.91 ERA in the 2021 season with Richmond.

Tonight is the conclusion of a two-game set as the Mallards will be going for the sweep. The Ducks have split all three of their opening series this season with the Chinooks, Woodchucks and Rafters.

