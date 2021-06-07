Booyah Offer $5 Tickets for Wednesday, June 9th Game

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Following the first week of baseball at Capital Credit Union Park, the Booyah are offering an early season special this week. All tickets in the main level seating bowl for this Wednesday's game are just $5! You can purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/d8kym8, just select your seats and at checkout enter the promo code: 5dollar. You can also call the SMA Construction Ticket Office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your tickets as well.

The Booyah play host to the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Wednesday. Gates open at 5:35 and first pitch is slated for 6:35 at Capital Credit Union Park. All fans in attendance receive a cell phone credit card holder, courtesy of Cellcom. It's also Wine Tasting Wednesday with LedgeStone Vineyards and 95.9 KISS FM. Local wine samples will be available for just $5.

