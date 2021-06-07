Booyah Offer $5 Tickets for Wednesday, June 9th Game
June 7, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release
Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Following the first week of baseball at Capital Credit Union Park, the Booyah are offering an early season special this week. All tickets in the main level seating bowl for this Wednesday's game are just $5! You can purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/d8kym8, just select your seats and at checkout enter the promo code: 5dollar. You can also call the SMA Construction Ticket Office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your tickets as well.
The Booyah play host to the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Wednesday. Gates open at 5:35 and first pitch is slated for 6:35 at Capital Credit Union Park. All fans in attendance receive a cell phone credit card holder, courtesy of Cellcom. It's also Wine Tasting Wednesday with LedgeStone Vineyards and 95.9 KISS FM. Local wine samples will be available for just $5.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2021
- Bullpen Dominance Can't Carry Rox to Victory over Stingers - St. Cloud Rox
- Comeback 'Chucks Do It Again - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Mallards Fall in Finale of Two-Game Set - Madison Mallards
- Stingers Win 4-2 over Rox for Second Straight Win - Willmar Stingers
- Bats Come Alive in Dominant Victory over Madison - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Booyah Offer $5 Tickets for Wednesday, June 9th Game - Green Bay Booyah
- Rivets and Bombers Rained out in Battle Creek - Rockford Rivets
- Growlers Beat Rain and Jackrabbits as Kokomo Pen Goes Kaput - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Booyah Eye a Third Straight Win - Green Bay Booyah
- Mallards Go for Second Straight Win against Traverse City - Madison Mallards
- Lumbermen Win in Walk-Off Fashion against MoonDogs - La Crosse Loggers
- Express Break up a No-Hitter - Eau Claire Express
- Dock Spiders to Travel to Kingfish on Monday - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- MoonDogs Four-Run Ninth Not Enough to Overcome Loggers Sunday - Mankato MoonDogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.