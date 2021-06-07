Mallards Fall in Finale of Two-Game Set

After winning a thrilling game in walk-off fashion on Sunday evening, the Madison Mallards (4-4) fell to the Traverse City Pit Spitters (6-2) by a final of 13-4.

The Pit Spitters got off to a hot start right away in this one, batting around and scoring five runs in the first inning off Mallards starting pitcher Ike Buxton (Lipscomb).

Buxton only lasted two innings on the mound as the Pit Spitters tacked on a sixth run in the second inning on an RBI-single from Jake Arnold.

The Mallards tried to claw their way back as they rallied in the fourth inning for four runs. Back-to-back RBI doubles from Matt Scannell (Princeton) and Jacob Slonim (Edgewood) followed by an RBI-triple from Cam Frederick (Creighton) brought home the runs for the Mallards. Frederick then scored on a groundout by Cam Cratic (Missouri State).

The Mallards offense was quiet from there as the Pit Spitters bullpen pitched five scoreless innings, including two shutout innings from Cam Schuelke, who was the starting shortstop in the game yesterday for the Pit Spitters.

The Pit Spitters ended up scoring 13 runs on the night. Their best hitter on the night was Miles Simington, who went 4-for-4 with a double, two singles, a walk and was hit by a pitch.

Next up for the Mallards is a two-game road set in Kenosha against the Kingfish. Ernie Day (Iowa Western) will start on the mound for the Mallards on Tuesday.

