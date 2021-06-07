Bats Come Alive in Dominant Victory over Madison

June 7, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters (6-2) racked up 13 runs on 15 hits in a 13-4 blowout win over the Madison Mallards (4-4) on Monday.

Colin Summerhill led the charge. He singled home two runs in the first and tripled home two more in the sixth. His 10 RBI's on the season put him in first place on the team.

Miles Simington reached base all six at bats, collecting three hits and a walk. The Purdue product raised his average to .500, first on the team.

Trey Truitt singled twice, putting him on top with 11 team hits. Christian Faust is just behind with 10, collecting his 10th in the ninth inning. The single extended his hitting streak to seven games and his on-base streak to eight.

Starter Jeremy Neff (1-0) started off dominant, pitching three innings of shutout ball. In the fourth he got touched up for four runs and was relieved by Anthony Ramirez (1-0). Ramirez pitched two shutout innings, working out of big jams to get the win.

Cam Schuelke pitched two fantastic innings, striking out four of seven batters. He has struck out multiple batters in five consecutive innings. His 10 strikeouts lead the team, just nudging John Beuckelaere (1-0). Beuckelaere struck out two in the ninth, bringing his total to eight. His .571 strikeout percentage leads the team.

Up Next

The Pit Spitters head back to Michigan to take on the Bombers in Battle Creek. The two-game set starts Tuesday at 6:35 ET. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.