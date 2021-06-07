MoonDogs Four-Run Ninth Not Enough to Overcome Loggers Sunday

LA CROSSE, Wis. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (5-2) scored four runs to take a one-run lead in the ninth before the La Crosse Loggers (3-4) came back to win the game 10-9 in the bottom half, Sunday at Copeland Park.

Matt HigginsÂ (Bellarmine) was hot again Sunday with a 3-for-5 evening and five RBI and a runs scored. His biggest hit came in the ninth when he doubled to clear the bases before coming around to score on a wild pitch in the next at bat.

The MoonDogs grabbed the game's first lead in the top of the first when Higgins hit a two-run single. The MoonDogs led 2-1 after one inning in La Crosse. In the second inning, they extended their lead with a pair of RBI singles fromÂ Luke BecksteinÂ (Kansas State) andÂ Adrian TorresÂ (Grand Canyon) before the Loggers answered with a pair in the bottom half of the second to shrink the Mankato lead to 5-3.Â

La Crosse took their first lead with a four-run third inning and carried the 7-5 lead until eighth where they made it 8-5 with another run.

The MoonDogs fought back in the ninth to take the lead 9-8 when Higgins hit a bases-clearing double to left-center before scoring moments later on a wild pitch.

Mankato fell to a 5-2 record in the bottom half of the ninth. La Crosse first tied the game withÂ JT ReedÂ hitting an RBI single to left to tie it at 9-9. Then,Â Parker SchmidtÂ scored the game-winning run on an errant throw at third in an attempt to get the lead runner on a fielder's choice which ended up in leftfield. La Crosse scored, as a result, to walk it off 10-9 in the ninth inning.Â

Hits went the way of the MoonDogs 12-11. Mankato struggled defensively in the game with six errors to the Loggers one.

The win on the mound for the Loggers went toÂ Marius Balandie, who is now 1-1, after surrendering the lead to Mankato in the top half of the ninth.

The loss was assigned toÂ Dalton Mesaris, who is now listed at 1-1 this season, after he allowed the winning run to score in the ninth.Â

The MoonDogs and Loggers rematch with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch slated for Monday back at Copeland Park.

