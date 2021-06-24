Bisons Rally, Beating Syracuse, 5-4, for 7th Straight Win

Despite trailing 4-0 after just two innings of play, the Bisons didn't seem to be discouraged. Buffalo rallied, beating the Mets, 5-4, Thursday night in the second game of a doubleheader from NBT Bank Stadium.

With an 8-5 victory in the evening's game one, the team completed the doubleheader sweep to run the win streak to seven games.

The Herd began to chip away at the Syracuse lead in the top of the 3rd. Kevin Vicuna hustled out an infield hit to give the club a base runner with one out. The speedster then stole second base to put himself in scoring position. Cullen Large got the job done, singling to right field to score the speedy Vicuna, cutting the Mets' lead to just three runs.

Trailing 4-1 in the top of the 4th, the Herd continued to chip away at the Syracuse lead. Tyler White led off the inning with a high pop fly in the infield. The pop fly gave the Mets trouble, creating confusion between the third baseman, the pitcher, and the catcher. The ball ultimately dropped into the infield and White was able to get to second on the play. The two-bag error proved to be costly for Syracuse as the Herd loaded the bases with two outs later in the inning. Kevin Vicuna delivered for the Bisons, hitting a single to center field. Vicuna's single scored both White and Nash Knight, cutting the Mets lead to just one run.

Richard Urena has been hitting the ball well for the Bisons, and that didn't change in this game. The Herd trailed 4-3 heading into the top of the 5th but got the tying runner on base when Tyler White worked a walk with one out. Urena took advantage of the opportunity ahead of him, homering to right-center field, giving Buffalo a 5-4 lead with three at-bats left for Syracuse.

The Mets did challenge the Bisons, putting a runner on base with no outs in the bottom of the 6th, but Buffalo turned a double play to take the tying run off the base paths. Syracuse then got the tying run to second base and the game-winning run on first base with one out in the bottom of the 7th. With Dany Jimenez on the mound, the Herd got the final two outs of the game and secured the win.

The Bisons found themselves in trouble early into game two of the doubleheader. Drew Jackson hit a ground-rule double to start the game, and after Cesar Puello and Khalil Lee also found their way on base, Syracuse had the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the 1st. Orlando Calixte flew out to right field, tagging in Jackson for a run, but Puello was thrown out attempting to take third base after Tyler White, the cut-off man on the play to the plate, caught the ball and fired it to third base.

Holding a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the 2nd, Wilfredo Tovar led off the inning for Syracuse with a solo home run to left field. The Mets built off of the momentum, hitting two singles to get two base runners with no outs. Nick Allgeyer was able to strike out the next batter but then found himself in a battle with Drew Jackson. Jackson prevailed on the eighth pitch of the a-bat, doubling again to left field, and scoring two more runs for the Mets. Syracuse's big inning expanded their lead to 4-0.

Allgeyer started on the mound for the Herd, pitching five innings. The southpaw allowed three earned runs on six hits and struck out six batters. The Mets jumped on Allgeyer early in the game, but the left-hander held Syracuse scoreless in his final three innings, paving the way for a Bisons' comeback.

Kevin Vicuna, who appeared in his second game this year with the Bisons, played an important role in the club's win. The young prospect batted 2-for-3 at the plate, knocking in two of the Herd's five runs. Vicuna also crossed home plate once to score another run for the club.

The Bisons (25-18) and Mets (11-33) will go back at it Friday evening as Buffalo looks to expand their win streak to eight games in a row. Zach Logue is expected to start on the mound for the Herd. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

