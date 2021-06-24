Omaha Beats Iowa in Rain-Shortened Game
June 24, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (15-27) fell 8-6 to the Omaha Storm Chasers (31-13), Thursday in a rain-shortened game at Principal Park.
Omaha opened the scoring early, scratching across one run in each the first and the second inning off of Iowa's starter Mike Hauschild to take a 2-0 lead. Hauschild was set to get out of the third inning when Gabriel Cancel reached on a two-out error, scoring a run.
The next batter, Anderson Miller, made Iowa pay even more for the error, hitting a grand slam to bring the Storm Chasers lead to seven. Edward Olivares added another run off of Hauschild in the fourth with a solo home run, his second long ball of the series.
Iowa cut the lead in half and knocked Eddie Butler out of the game with a four-run fourth inning on four singles and a walk. Trent Giambrone hit his first home run of the season in the fifth, a two-run blast to bring Iowa within just two runs of the Storm Chasers.
The I-Cubs' comeback was halted going into the bottom of the seventh, when the game was called off due to inclement weather. Omaha took a 2-1 series lead with the 8-6 win.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Trent Giambrone's deep fly was his first home of the year for Iowa. The utility-man hit 23 home runs and drove in 66 for the I-Cubs in 2019.
- Michael Hermosillo, Taylor Gushue and Trent Giambrone all registered two hits for Iowa. Giambrone drove in three of the I-Cubs' six total runs.
- Michael Rucker spun 2.1 scoreless frames for Iowa allowing two hits, a walk and striking out four. It was the first time Rucker has not allowed a run since his May 27 outing against St. Paul.
Iowa and Omaha continue their six-game series tomorrow at Principal Park with first pitch scheduled for 7:08 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
