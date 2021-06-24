Catcher Kyle Schmidt Receives First Triple-A Promotion

June 24, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Minnesota Twins promoted catcher Kyle Schmidt from Low-A Fort Myers to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday. Schmidt had played 50 career games between rookie leagues and Single-A before being sent to Triple-A.

Schmidt, a 23-year-old catcher, started the season with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, hitting .302 through 25 games this season, collecting hits in five of his last seven games. Schmidt had drawn 17 walks while striking out 20 times in his 86 at-bats. He went on a career-high 10-game hit streak from May 8-26, hitting .415 in that span, driving in seven of his 12 total runs. Defensively, he has thrown out four of 32 would-be base-stealers and allowed five passed balls in 166.2 innings behind the plate.

The Austin, TX native opened his professional career in 2019 with the GCL Twins, hitting .167 in nine games with them, before being assigned to Elizabethton, where he hit .333 in five games in the Appalachian League. He finished the season playing his final 11 games of the season with Cedar Rapids, hitting .053 with a double. He threw out 12 of 38 attempted base-stealers.

A 33rd round selection in 2019, Schmidt played his collegiate baseball at the University of Richmond. He was named a Second Team All-Atlantic 10 Catcher in 2019 and was named to the 2018 Johnny Bench Award watch list, awarded to the top Division I catcher in the country.

St. Paul has also added RHP Beau Burrows to the roster after he was claimed off waivers by the Minnesota Twins.

The Saints roster now consists of 29 players, 17 pitchers and 12 position players, with four players currently on the injured list.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.