Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 24, 2021

Thursday, June 24th 6:05 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (17-27) at Toledo Mud Hens (22-21) Game 3 of 6

Fifth Third Field / Toledo, OH Game #45 of 120 / Away Game #21 of 60

LHP Matthew Liberatore (2-3, 4.26 ERA) vs. RHP Mark Leiter, Jr. (2-4, 5.76 ERA)

MiLB First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Redbirds rode stellar pitching and strong situational baseball en route to a 4-0 win at Toledo on Wednesday night. Memphis did not score once on an RBI base hit, instead scoring their runs on a two-run sacrifice fly, a balk, and an RBI groundout. That was all the help the pitching staff needed, as Connor Thomas, Roel Ramirez, Connor Jones and Brandon Waddell combined to throw the Redbirds' first shutout of the season. Thomas was particularly impressive, working 5.2 scoreless innings while surrendering just five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.

Memphis Starter: Matthew Liberatore will make his seventh start of the season for the Redbirds tonight. He is coming off consecutive strong outings. Last Friday night at Indianapolis, the lefthander allowed just one run on four hits in 5.0 inning. The prior Saturday at AutoZone Park against Gwinnett, he had his best outing of the year, allowing just one run in 5.1 innings. That was Liberatore's first start with Memphis since May 23, as he spent a couple of weeks away from the team pitching with the USA national team at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Florida. Liberatore is in his second year in the St. Louis organization after being acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in January of 2020. The left-hander is ranked as the top overall prospect in the Cardinals' system and no. 30 prospect in baseball by MLB pipeline.

Toledo Starter: Mark Leiter, Jr. makes his 10th appearance and six start between two levels of MiLB this season. The righthander has made eight appearances (four starts) with Erie in Double-A and will make his second start with Toledo tonight. His first start with the Mud Hens came last Friday night at Columbus, when he allowed four runs on three hits in 4.0 innings pitched. Leiter, Jr. was a member of the Phillies pitching staff during the 2017 season, recording a 4.96 ERA in 90.2 IP with 94 strikeouts. He grew up in a baseball family: his Dad, Mark, and his Uncle, Al, both pitched in the Major Leagues. His cousin, Jack, is a pitcher at Vanderbilt and is considered the potential top pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.

All Aboard the Lane Train: Lane Thomas made his return to Memphis on Tuesday night and hit a game-tying home run in the fifth inning. He continued the fun on Wednesday night, going 2-4 at the plate including a triple. Thomas played two games with the 'Birds in the opening week of the season but has spent the rest of the year in the major leagues with St. Louis. The home run on Tuesday was the 17th of Thomas' career in a Redbirds uniform across 110 games between 2018, 2019 and 2021.

So Long, Lars: Lars Nootbaar had his contract selected by St. Louis early on Tuesday, his first promotion to the Major Leagues. He smacked his first MLB hit on Wednesday afternoon in Detroit, lining a triple to deep centerfield. The outfielder was in the midst of a scintillating start for the Redbirds, slashing .329/.430/.557 with five home runs and 17 runs driven in. Last week in Indianapolis, Nootbaar batted .333 (7-21) with another home run and three runs driven in. Nootbaar is the first player from the Cardinals' 2018 draft class to appear in the major leagues.

Hey, It's Me Again: The Redbirds and Mud Hens are meeting this week in Toledo for their second and final scheduled series against one another this season. The two teams met earlier this month at AutoZone Park, splitting a six-game series from June 2-6. Memphis won twice in that series on walk-off plate appearances. Rayder Ascanio launched a game-winning home run in the second game of a doubleheader on June 3rd, while Justin Toerner coaxed a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th to clinch a win the following day.

