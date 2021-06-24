RailRiders beat IronPigs

(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (20-25) lost 10-2 to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (30-12) on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park. The IronPigs managed just six hits and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

The IronPigs did take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Charlie Tilson hit a sacrifice fly against Nick Nelson (1-0) to score Didi Gregorius. The RailRiders tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second inning when Derek Dietrich scored on an RBI groundout by Estevan Florial.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored two runs against Julian Garcia (0-3) in the top of the fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead. Florial hit an RBI single to score Max McDowell and Chris Gittens hit an RBI single to score Florial.

Gregorius hit an RBI double against Nelson in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut the RailRiders lead to 3-2. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added three more runs in the top of the sixth inning against Zach Warren in his triple-A debut to take a 6-2 lead. Trey Amburgey hit a two-run double and Socrates Brito hit an RBI single.

Jakob Hernandez gave up four runs in his triple-A debut as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre would take a 10-2 lead in the top of the seventh inning. Bryan Mitchell logged 1/3 of an inning in relief before seeing Jeff Singer and Austin Listi pitch scoreless innings in relief. It was the first time Listi pitched in his professional career.

The IronPigs and RailRiders play at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.

