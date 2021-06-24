Knights Beat the Sounds 13-6 on Wednesday

(NASHVILLE, TN) - The Charlotte Knights scored 13 runs and pounded out 14 hits en route to an impressive 13-6 win over the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN. The win evened up the season series between the two teams, 4-4.

Offensively, three Charlotte hitters had at least two hits apiece. Second baseman Jake Burger led the way with a solid game at the plate. Burger recorded agame-high four hits on the evening. He went 4-for-5 with a double, a ninth-inning home run, four runs scored and two RBIs. The home run was his ninth of the season.

Designated hitter Marco Hernández had two runs scored and two RBIs, while third baseman Tim Beckham, the reigning Triple-A East Player of the Week, had two RBIs. Additionally, right fielder Gavin Sheets had two hits and two runs scored. Outfielder Mike Mahtook chipped in with three hits and an RBI. Catcher Seby Zavala also added two RBIs.

RHP Alex McRae (2-2, 4.76) started for the Knights and was sharp over five shutout innings. He gave up just five hits and one walk. The Sounds scored all six runs over the final two innings of the game, including five in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Knights and Sounds will continue the six-game series on Thursday with game three set for 8:05 p.m. from Nashville. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.

