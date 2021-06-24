Jumbo Shrimp Slip Past Bulls 4-3

June 24, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Bulls first baseman Mike Ford blasted a first-inning three-run home run, however three Jumbo Shrimp relievers combined for eight-plus shutout frames and center fielder Lewis Brinson lined a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh to give Jacksonville a 4-3 win over Durham on Thursday evening at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Ford smashed his first home run with the Bulls in the opening frame to give Durham an early 3-0 advantage. Jacksonville, however, would even the contest with a three-spot of their own in the fourth. Brinson would then slap a run-scoring single to right to push the Jumbo Shrimp ahead.

Jacksonville relievers Preston Guilmet (3.2 IP, 6 K), Parker Bugg (3.0 IP, 3 H, BB, 6 K) and Mason Melotakis (2.0 IP, H, 3 K) joined forces for the final 8.2 shutout frames in support of lefty Eric Stout (0.1 IP, H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB). Bugg earned the win and Melotakis notched the save. Durham righty Sean Poppen (0.2 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are slated to face off again on Friday evening, with first pitch set for 7:05pm ET. RHP Luis Patino (2-1, 2.93) is anticipated to get the nod for the Bulls, while LHP Braxton Garrett (3-2, 5.22) is expected to start for the Jumbo Shrimp.

The Bulls are scheduled to return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, June 29 to start a six-game series with the Gwinnett Stripers. First pitch of that game is slated for 6:35pm ET. Tickets for that game and all remaining Bulls home games are now available at durhambulls.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.