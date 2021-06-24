Jumbo Shrimp Slip Past Bulls 4-3
June 24, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Bulls first baseman Mike Ford blasted a first-inning three-run home run, however three Jumbo Shrimp relievers combined for eight-plus shutout frames and center fielder Lewis Brinson lined a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh to give Jacksonville a 4-3 win over Durham on Thursday evening at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Ford smashed his first home run with the Bulls in the opening frame to give Durham an early 3-0 advantage. Jacksonville, however, would even the contest with a three-spot of their own in the fourth. Brinson would then slap a run-scoring single to right to push the Jumbo Shrimp ahead.
Jacksonville relievers Preston Guilmet (3.2 IP, 6 K), Parker Bugg (3.0 IP, 3 H, BB, 6 K) and Mason Melotakis (2.0 IP, H, 3 K) joined forces for the final 8.2 shutout frames in support of lefty Eric Stout (0.1 IP, H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB). Bugg earned the win and Melotakis notched the save. Durham righty Sean Poppen (0.2 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB) suffered the defeat.
The two teams are slated to face off again on Friday evening, with first pitch set for 7:05pm ET. RHP Luis Patino (2-1, 2.93) is anticipated to get the nod for the Bulls, while LHP Braxton Garrett (3-2, 5.22) is expected to start for the Jumbo Shrimp.
The Bulls are scheduled to return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, June 29 to start a six-game series with the Gwinnett Stripers. First pitch of that game is slated for 6:35pm ET. Tickets for that game and all remaining Bulls home games are now available at durhambulls.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from June 24, 2021
- Miller's Grand Slam Leads Chasers to Rain-Shortened Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Indians Bury Bats with a Five-Run First Inning - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Outpace IronPigs - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- RailRiders beat IronPigs - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jumbo Shrimp Slip Past Bulls 4-3 - Durham Bulls
- Homers Propel Hens to Win over Redbirds - Toledo Mud Hens
- Plates Pound WooSox Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Take Third Game of Series, 13-5 over WooSox - Worcester Red Sox
- Crook Homers But Bats Undone by 5-Run First - Louisville Bats
- Hunter GreeneLights Shutout of Indians - Louisville Bats
- Liberatore Shines, But the 'Birds Fall Short in Toledo - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints Manage One Hit in Being Shutout for First Time this Season, 3-0 - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons Explode for 6 in the 6th, Win 8-5 over Mets - Buffalo Bisons
- June 24 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (23-20) at Louisville Bats (16-27) - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 24, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Catcher Kyle Schmidt Receives First Triple-A Promotion - St. Paul Saints
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - June 24, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Beat the Sounds 13-6 on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Durham Bulls Stories
- Jumbo Shrimp Slip Past Bulls 4-3
- Shrimp Edge Durham 3-1
- Durham Downs Jacksonville 4-1
- Lukes Launches Bulls over Tides 6-5
- Bulls Bats Break the Tides 9-0