RailRiders Outpace IronPigs

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders batted around twice and defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 10-2 on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Trey Amburgey finished the game 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two walks to extend his on-base streak to a RailRiders record 33 consecutive games.

The IronPigs took a 1-0 lead three batters into the game, when Charlie Tilson plated Didi Gregorious with a sacrifice fly against Nick Nelson. The right-hander settled in nicely, allowing only one more run on five hits in 5.0 innings of work. Nelson (1-0) struck out three and walked three in his third start of the season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored a run without a hit in the second to tie the game, then took the lead in the fourth on an RBI single from Estevan Florial. Chris Gittens brought in Florial with an RBI single two batters later to give the RailRiders a 3-1 lead. Gittens finished the game 4-for-6 with a double and two runs scored while collecting an RBI.

In the top of the sixth, the RailRiders sent nine to the plate and scored three runs, highlighted by a two-run double from Amburgey. Not content with a 6-2 advantage, SWB tacked on four more runs in a 10-batter seventh inning, getting two-run singles by Socrates Brito and Derek Dietrich. Dietrich starred in the contest for SWB, reaching base four times, going 1-for-2 with an RBI, two walks and was hit by a pitch. He also made several standout defensive plays at third base.

MLB rehabber Darren O'Day tossed a scoreless inning of relief, as did Adam Warren. Brian Keller shut out the IronPigs over the final two innings of the game to seal the victory. The RailRiders have won nine of their last 10 games overall.

The RailRiders continue their six-game set with the IronPigs on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with coverage on the RailRiders Baseball Network beginning at 6:45 p.m. RHP Deivi Garcia (1-2, 7.81) takes the ball for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while Lehigh Valley has not announced a starter.

The RailRiders return home to PNC Field on Tuesday, July 7 to begin a series with the Syracuse Mets. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

