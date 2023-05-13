Bisons Continue The Late-Game Magic With Another Walk-Off Win

BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons defeated the Syracuse Mets 8-7 on Saturday with their third walk-off win in a row, and their fourth against the Mets this week at Sahlen Field.

Ronny Mauricio got the scoring started for the Mets with a homer to right field, making the score 1-0.

Rafael Lantigua hit his third home run of the season on the first pitch thrown by Mets pitcher Humberto Mejia, evening the score for the Bisons in the bottom of the first, 1-1.

Cameron Eden kept the scoring going for the Herd in the bottom of the second with a line drive to center field, scoring Rob Brantly, putting Buffalo ahead 2-1.

An RBI groundout by Abraham Almonte would tie things at two, before DJ Stewart homered to right center field, opening up a 5-2 Syracuse lead in the top of the third.

Brantly started to close the gap for Buffalo in the bottom of the third with a ground out to third base, bringing Jordan Luplow home, 5-3. Lantigua tied the game at 5-5 with a sharp line drive to left, scoring Jamie Ritchie and Tanner Morris.

Eden and Lantigua completed a double steal, leading to a fielding error by Mets third baseman Mark Vientos which cleared the way for Eden to score, making it 6-2.

The bats would stay silent until the seventh when Vientos would reach base on an error by Ernie Clement, scoring Mauricio to tie the game at 6-6. Gary Sanchez gave Syracuse a 7-6 lead with a line drive double, scoring Vientos.

The Herd was down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth when a Wynton Bernard single and a Brantly walk put runners on first and second for Buffalo. Ritchie stepped to the plate and hit an RBI single to tie the game at seven, scoring Bernard and bringing Brantly to third.

With runners on first and third and two outs, Morris drove in Brantly for the winning run to give Buffalo an 8-7 walk-off win. The walk-off hit extended Morris' hitting streak to four games, in which he's batting .375 (6-16).

Saturday's 8-7 win is Buffalo's third walk-off win in a row against the Mets and fourth this week. The Herd's four walk-off wins this week are the most by the team in a single week in the modern era.

Buffalo wraps up the series against Syracuse on Sunday with a 1:05 first pitch at Sahlen Field. Zach Thompson takes the ball for the Herd while David Griffin is scheduled to start for the visiting Mets.

