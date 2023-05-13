SWB Game Notes - May 13, 2023

Omaha Storm Chasers (14-21) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (17-21)

Game 38 | Home Game 20 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Saturday, May 13, 2023 | First Pitch 4:05 Austin Cox (1-0, 3.47) vs LHP Tanner Tully (2-1, 5.40)

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had five different first basemen this season. Billy McKinney leads the way with thirteen starts, while Andres Chaparro has made eleven starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Last night, Rodolfo Duran played his first ever professional contest in the corner infield position. Every defensive player at first, except Gasper, has made at least one error in the position. Today, Carlos Narvaez, in just his third Triple-A contest, will get his initial start at first.

NARVY'S GOT THEM- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's newest edition at the catching position has shown his arm in his first two starts. Carlos Narvaez recorded another caught stealing in last night's contest when he nabbed CJ Alexander trying to take second. It was his second in as many games behind the plate. Narvaez also picked off Clay Dungan at third with a beautiful back pick to Andres Chaparro. Base runners have stolen four against him.

MAY'S THE MONTH- The RailRiders are 6-4 in the month of May. The team is hitting .289 with eleven total home runs as a part of the two-week homestand. The pitching staff has a combined 3.07 earned run average.

FIELDING FAUX PAS- With one miscue in the contest last night, the RailRiders have totaled 42 errors on the season. This puts them first in the Triple-A in this category and tied for 10th in all of Minor League Baseball. Andres Chaparro has nine, seven at third base and two at first. The team has one game with five miscues committed. SWB has had 12 error-free games.

BULLPEN STRONG - With an inning and two thirds clean from Matt Bowman and an inning and a third scoreless from Nick Ramirez, the bullpen continues to lower their cumulative ERA. In the 154.0 innings tossed out of the 'pen the reliever's earned run average is 3.51. Aaron McGarity has thrown the most innings with nineteen for a 2.37 ERA and three wins. Matt Krook and Nick Ramirez have the staff's lowest ERA with a 1.54 to their names.

RORTVEDT ROLLING -Ben Rortvedt launched his first home run of the season 390 feet. It cracked 102.1 miles per hour off the bat to left center field. In 2022, Rortvedt totaled seven long balls.

CHALLENGE CHECK- The home team has made 16 challenges through the first seven games of the system. Both challenges called by the RailRiders yesterday were not overturned. Randy Vasquez and Ben Rortvedt each challenged balls called by home plate umpire Dillon Wilson and they were both upheld.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- On May 4, Andres Chaparro turned 24 years old and the RailRiders will celebrate five more birthdays to come this May. Mitch Spence turns 26 on 5/6. Deivi Garcia turns 24 on 5/19. DJ Snelten turns 31 on 5/29, while Elijah Dunham turns 25 the same day. Matt Bowman turns 32 on 5/31.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Randy Vasquez (#12) and Sean Boyle (#28) are both set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

