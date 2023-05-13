Sounds Come Up Short Against Stripers

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (19-18) could not take advantage of their 14-hit game, falling 4-3 to the Gwinnett Stripers for the second consecutive contest on Saturday night at a sold-out First Horizon Park.

Gwinnett struck first, manufacturing a run in the top of the fourth around two walks. While the Sounds picked up six hits through the first four frames, they could not push a run across. Jon Singleton changed that in the fifth, drilling a two-run homer 405 feet to right-center and seizing a 2-1 lead for Nashville. But it alone would not be enough.

The Stripers greeted starter Robert Gasser with consecutive doubles to start the sixth, tying the ballgame. But Monte Harrison's sliding catch and a timely strikeout from Ethan Small limited them to just one run. Gwinnett pulled ahead for good in the seventh, plating two against Small (L, 0-2) and Ryan Middendorf.

The Sounds closed the gap to one in the eighth when Patrick Dorrian scored on a throwing error. But any hope of a Nashville comeback was stamped out with a one-two-three ninth.

Both Singleton and Dorrian slashed three hits. It was Singleton's second three-hit performance of the season and Dorrian's first. Nashville finished the night 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

It's a rematch of the series opener tomorrow afternoon as Thomas Pannone (0-0, 2.31) toes the rubber for the Sounds against Gwinnett's Dylan Dodd (1-2, 7.50). First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro has reached in 30 consecutive games in which he has a plate appearance. It's the second-longest streak of its kind in the minors this season, trailing only Salt Lake's Michael Stefanic (32 games). Over the span, he's batting .304 (34-for-112) with nine runs, 10 doubles, 14 RBI and three stolen bases.

Andruw Monasterio extended his on-base streak to 17 games with two singles. Monasterio is hitting .322 (19-for-59) with a .903 OPS during his on-base streak.

Patrick Dorrian reached four times (3 singles, HBP) tonight. He is batting .429 (9-for-21) with a 1.425 OPS over his last six games.

The Sounds are now 17-4 when they outhit their opponent.

