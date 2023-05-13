Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (16-20) at St. Paul Saints (21-14)

May 13, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: CHS Field

FIRST PITCH: 3:07 PM ET

GAME #37 / ROAD #23: Indianapolis Indians (16-20) at St. Paul Saints (21-14)

PROBABLES: LHP Kent Emanuel (1-1, 9.88) vs. RHP Aaron Sanchez (1-3, 5.61)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Malcom Nuñez launched his third home run of the season, but the Indianapolis Indians offense could not overcome a two-run lead by the St. Paul Saints as they took their third loss of the six-game series at CHS Field on Friday night, 2-1. St. Paul scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning off Hunter Stratton courtesy of a balk and subsequent RBI single by Matt Wallner. The Indians got on the board in the third with Nuñez's blast. Both teams then went silent through the final six innings. Osvaldo Bido entered after Stratton and for his second relief appearance of the season and tossed 5.0 shutout innings with four strikeouts.

BIDO'S EXCELLENT VS. SAINTS: Osvaldo Bido was excellent in his second relief appearance of the season on Friday night. He continued his success against St. Paul hitters with 5.0 shutout innings, allowing four hits with four punchouts. In three appearances (one start) against St. Paul this season, he has a 0.64 ERA (1er/14.0ip) with 16 strikeouts. The right-hander ranks among International League leaders in average against (2nd, .206), WHIP (4th, 1.13) and strikeouts (10th, 35). In 2022, he was a mainstay in the Indians rotation and went 3-8 with a 4.76 ERA (63er/119.0ip) and a team-high 129 strikeouts. The 27-year-old was excellent in the last two months of the season, going 2-2 with a 3.09 ERA (15er/43.2ip) and 54 strikeouts ñ which was the second-most in the IL after Aug. 4 ñ in 10 appearances (nine starts).

RYAN RAKES: Ryan Vilade reached base in three of his four plate appearances on Friday night, with a double and a pair of walks. Since May 4, he is hitting .294 (10-for-34) with two home runs, two doubles, six RBI, .368 on-base percentage, .529 slugging-percentage and .897 OPS. During this span, his 10 hits are tied with outfielder Cal Mitchell for the most hits by an Indians hitter. Pittsburgh claimed the 24-year-old off waivers from Colorado on Nov. 9, 2022, he was rated as the Rockies' No. 6 rated prospect in '22 by Baseball America. He was originally selected by Colorado in the second round (48th overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Stillwater (Okla.) High School.

CAL IT A COMEBACK: Cal Mitchell has been heating up, he has hit safely in nine of his last 11games. On Thursday night, he went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, a double and scored two runs. In 10 games in May, he is hitting .364 (12-for-33) with three home runs, two doubles, eight RBI, .447 on-base percentage, .697 slugging-percentage and 1.144 OPS.

CAME TO PLAY IN MAY: Nick Gonzales is off to a hot start to May, hitting .368 (7-for-19) with three runs, two doubles and a walk in four games. The 23-year-old is now hitting .275 (25-for-91) this season with two home runs, five doubles, two triples and 10 RBI. Pittsburgh selected him seventh overall in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of New Mexico (Las Cruces) State. He is currently rated Pittsburgh's No. 5 rated prospect by MLB Pipeline.

SHACKELFORD GETS ON: Aaron Shackelford's 13-game on-base streak was snapped on Friday night. Shackelford's streak is the longest by an Indians batter this season, Endy Rodríguez is right behind him with a 12-game on-base streak. The 26-year-old has a .418 on-base percentage this season and has reached base safely in 25 of 28 games this season. Last week (5/2-7), he led the International League in batting average (.533), on-base percentage (.667), slugging-percentage (1.200) and OPS (1.867). Since April 18, he is hitting .356 (21-for-59) with 10 runs, four doubles, a triple, three home runs, eight RBI, 13 walks, .479 OBP, .610 SLG and 1.089 OPS. He leads the team in walks this season with 20 in 106 plate appearances, the left-handed slugger is well on pace to surpass his career-high 40 walks in 475 plate appearances in 2022.

SELBY IS LOCKED IN: Indians reliever Colin Selby has been dealing through his last five appearances. He has kept his opponents scoreless in his last 5.0 innings with 10 strikeouts and no hits allowed. On the season, the 25-year-old has a 3.21 ERA (5er/17.0ip) with 17 strikeouts, 1.21 WHIP and .160 average-against.

TODAY: The Indians and Saints will matchup for the penultimate game of their six-game set tonight at 3:07 PM ET at CHS Field. The Indians are 6-4 during their two-week road trip, taking five of six at Toledo before dropping three of four games at St. Paul. The Saints took four of six games in their first meeting at Victory Field from April 11-16. Today, left-hander Kent Emanuel (1-1, 9.88) will take the mound for Indianapolis against St. Paul's right-hander Aaron Sanchez (1-3, 5.61). Sanchez's last start against Indy came on April 14, he tossed 5.0 shutout innings on six hits, three walks and two strikeouts.

EMANUEL TAKES THE HILL: Southpaw Kent Emanuel will take the hill on Saturday afternoon for the Indians at CHS Field. Today will be his sixth appearance (fifth) start, he is 1-1 with a 9.88 ERA (15er/13.2ip). His outing today will be his first career appearance against St. Paul. He was acquired by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Feb. 10, 2023. Emanuel was originally drafted by Houston in the third round (74th overall) of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of North Carolina.

THIS DATE IN 1963: Fritz Ackley tossed a six-hit complete game in a 9-2 Indians win over Jacksonville at old Victory Field. The two teams almost brawled after Indy shortstop Jose Valdivielso was hit-by-pitch in both the seventh and eighth innings.

