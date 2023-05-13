Bats Can't Withstand Late Columbus Rally, Fall 13-11
May 13, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats (16-21) scored runs in each of the first six innings but were unable to top the Columbus Clippers, falling 13-11 on Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
Columbus got on the board early, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning courtesy of a two-out home run.
The Bats promptly answered in the home half of the inning. Elly De La Cruz got the effort started with a one out single to right field. De La Cruz was thrown out trying to steal second bases before Matt McLain followed with a walk and Christian Encarnacion-Strand recorded a single of his own to put two men on with two outs. Nick Martini then stepped to the plate and launched a high fly ball that banged off the center field wall to score McLain and Encarnacion-Strand and give Louisville a 2-1 lead.
Columbus scratched another run across in the second, tying the game at 2-2.
Louisville answered with a run of its own in the bottom of the second to retake the lead 3-2 and continued to score runs in every inning until the seventh, putting up eight more runs, highlighted by a pair of home runs by of Encarnacion-Strand and Michael Siani, to take an 11-5 lead.
Bats starter Andrew Abbott made his Louisville Slugger Field debut, tossing five good innings. Abbott gave up five runs on four hits with a single walk and five strikeouts. After the early two runs, Abbott shut out the Clippers the next three innings before giving up three runs in the top of the sixth inning.
The Clippers clawed their way back into the game, scoring four runs in the seventh to get within two runs, down 11-9 before finally completing the comeback in the ninth with another four-run inning to take a 13-11 lead.
Louisville went down in order in the final frame of the game, sealing the 11-9 loss.
The Bats and Clippers will play the final of this six-game series tomorrow afternoon, Sunday, May 14. First pitch is set for 1:05 pm E.T. as right-hander Jake Wong (0-0, 13.50) will take the mound for Louisville, facing off against left-hander Adam Scott on the mound for Columbus.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 13, 2023
- Durham Topples Charlotte 13-4 - Durham Bulls
- Bats Can't Withstand Late Columbus Rally, Fall 13-11 - Louisville Bats
- Knights Fall to Bulls 13-4 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Sounds Come Up Short Against Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- Stripers Win Another 4-3 Nailbiter in Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Red Wings Prevail in Penultimate Game of Series - Worcester Red Sox
- Wings Win Back-and-Forth Contest Saturday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs Edged by Redbirds in Extras - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Norfolk Tops Jacksonville in 13-10 Offensive Frenzy - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Winning Streak Ends at Four - Iowa Cubs
- Tides Beat Jacksonville In Shootout To Clinch Series - Norfolk Tides
- Baker's Three-Run, 10th Inning Double Defeats IronPigs - Memphis Redbirds
- Mud Hens Snap Losing Streak with Win Over Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Chasers Turn First Triple Play Since '92 But Lose on Walk-Off to RailRiders - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Chasers Win Second Straight as Bullpen Combines for Four Hitless Frames - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Indians' Pitching Stymies Saints in Saturday Soiree - Indianapolis Indians
- Bullpen Stellar for Saints, But Fall 3-1 to Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons Continue The Late-Game Magic With Another Walk-Off Win - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse Falls Victim to Fourth Buffalo Walk-Off Win this Week - Syracuse Mets
- May 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - May 13, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 13 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Rehabbing Sox Provide Spark for Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (16-20) at St. Paul Saints (21-14) - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.