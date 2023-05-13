Knights Fall to Bulls 13-4 on Saturday
May 13, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped game five of the six-game series against the Durham Bulls by a score of 13-4 on Saturday night at Truist Field. With the win, the Bulls now lead the series, three games to two. The two teams will battle in the finale on Sunday afternoon.
Offensively for the Knights, center fielder Oscar Colás led the way in Saturday's gae with three hits and two RBI. Appearing in his 10th game with the Knights this season, Colas -- the number two prospect in Chicago's system - upped his batting average to .439 with one home run and 12 RBI. Infielders Zach Remillard, Nate Mondou and Yolbert Sánchez chipped in with two hits apiece in the loss.
RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-3, 7.23) started the game for Charlotte and was charged with the loss after he allowed five runs on eight hits over three innings.
The Knights will conclude the six-game home series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) on Sunday afternoon. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch of game six on Saturday is set for 1:05 p.m.
