Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 13 vs. Worcester

Worcester Red Sox (19-18) vs. Rochester Red Wings (13-22)

Saturday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Norwith Gudiño (2-3, 4.05) vs. RHP Joan Adon (1-3, 4.84)

EXTRA HEARTBREAK: The Rochester Red Wings fell to the Worcester Red Sox in ten innings Friday night, 8-6...this was the Wings second extra-innings contest of the year, with the other coming on Opening Day against Lehigh Valley (3/31)...RHP JOSE URENA took the ball to start for Rochester, and worked 5.0 full innings...the Dominican Republic native allowed two earned on four hits while striking out eight...four relievers were used to cover the remaining five frames, combining to allow three earned on four hits...C KEVIN PLAWECKI and CF CODY WILSON accounted for the lone multi-hit performances for the Wings offense, a squad who has collected double digit hits for the third consecutive game...Opening Day starter RHP JOAN ADON is slated to make his eighth start of the season Saturday, as the Wings look to get back on track and retake the series lead.

PUSH TO START: Out of the nine spots in the batting order, Rochester's leadoff position has produced the highest number of hits, with a total of 47...this is in large part due to Darren Baker's 43 hits (6th most in IL) which have all come out of the leadoff spot...

âThe Red Wings have recorded the same number of hits (27) from their nine spot in the lineup as the two-hole hitter.

MAGIC EIGHT BALL: C KEVIN PLAWECKI collected three hits out of the eight spot Friday night...coming into Friday's contest, the Wings were averaging 0.71 hits out of the eight hole in the lineup...marked second time eighth hitter has collected three or more hits this season (DEREK HILL, four hits on 4/26 at NOR).

THE IDEOLOGY OF BABIP: Rochester hitters have hit the fifth-most ground balls in the International League, and rank fourth among those teams in ground balls that resulted in hits...their 291 hits rank fourth fewest in the IL...

âThe Red Wings rank last in balls hit into the air, launching just 198 fly balls through 35 games...Rochester has also posted the third fewest homers (32).

SWIPER NO SWIPING: Despite averaging the second fastest sprint-speed in the International League (29.1 FT/SEC), the Wings have stolen the second fewest bases (23)...

âThis follows last year's franchise mark of 153 stolen bags which was the most for a Red Wings team since 1944, when they stole 180.

AIR JORDAN: RHP JORDAN WEEMS recorded his 300th career MiLB strikeout Friday night, working two innings with a pair of punch outs...the right-hander now leads all Wings' relievers with 17 strikeouts this year...

ââWeems has 66 strikeouts in his Red Wing career.â

THE BIG-INNING: Red Wings scored in the first inning for the fifth straight game Friday before ultimately falling to the WooSox in ten innings...

âThe Wings have scored 23 runs in the first inning, tied for their most in a single frame (5th inning).

YOU ARE (IN)CORRECT, SIR: Rochester went 4-for-4 on ABS Challenges in Friday night's loss...this is the first time Rochester has used more than two challenges in a single contest...

âThrough six ABS Challenge games this season, the Red Wings are 6-for-13 in strike zone disputes.

ONLY A BLOOP & A BLAST AWAY: Eight of the Wings 23 losses have been by two runs of fewer...Rochester ranks 20th in the International League in runs with 143, 105 less than first place Norfolk (248).

COMMANDER CODY: CF CODY WILSON went 2-for-5 at the plate with an RBI...the righty has collected seven RBI in his last two contests, which mark the most over a two-game span in his professional career...the West Palm Beach native has hit .333 (6-for-18) across seven games in the month of May, after hitting .229 (8-for-35) in 15 games in April...

âFriday's two-hit night was Wilson's fifth multi-hit game this season.

