Durham Topples Charlotte 13-4
May 13, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Bulls third baseman Osleivis Basabe homered, first baseman Kyle Manzardo knocked his eighth homer of the season and left fielder Niko Hulsizer and center fielder Kameron Misner each drove in two runs in Durham's 13-4 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Saturday at Truist Field.
Basabe started the Bulls offense off with a homer the top of the first. Hulsizer recorded his first of two RBI single and Misner knocked a two-run single before Manzardo's RBI extended the Bulls' lead to 5-0 in the following inning. Right fielder Ruben Cardenas drove in two runs in the top of the fourth. Designated hitter Roberto Alvarez and Basabe's swings brought the score to 10-4 before Manzardo's three-run homer solidified the win.
Bulls starter Cooper Criswell (4.0 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO) earned the victory, while Knights' Daniel Ponce de Leon (3.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO) suffered the loss.
The two teams are set to continue their six-game series in Charlotte on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05pm.
Durham returns home to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 16 to start a six-game homestand with the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch of the series opener is set for 6:35pm.
Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.
