Birmingham Squadron vs. Westchester Knicks - Game Highlights
Published on December 29, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron YouTube Video
Check out the Birmingham Squadron Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 29, 2025
- Sea Dubs Drop Second Half of Back-To-Back 106-96 to Osceola - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Osceola Magic Earn Weekend Sweep in Santa Cruz - Osceola Magic
- Raptors 905 Sweep the Season Series over Maine - Raptors 905
- Skyforce Earns 1000th Win in Franchise History - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Shorthanded San Diego Clippers Nearly Complete Comeback in 101-98 Loss to Sioux Falls Skyforce - San Diego Clippers
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Squadron Stories
- Squadron Split Season Series with Knicks
- Alexander, Dickinson, and Springer Power Birmingham to Second Straight Victory
- Birmingham Squadron Earn First Win of Regular Season over Suns
- Squadron Fall Short in Winter Showcase Opener
- Squadron Reveal 2025 G League Winter Showcase Schedule