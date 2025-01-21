Besard Sabovic Signs with Austin FC on a Free Transfer

January 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club has acquired midfielder Besard Sabovic via a free transfer. Sabovic joins Austin FC on a three-year guaranteed deal through 2027 with an option for 2028.

"After playing my entire career in Europe thus far, moving to the United States and joining Austin FC is the exact challenge I am looking for," said Sabovic. "I'm grateful to Rodolfo Borrell and the Club's ownership for their belief in me and can't wait to meet my teammates and the supporters."

Born in Stockholm, Sweden, Sabovic is a citizen of Sweden and North Macedonia. Sabovic has played the majority of his professional career to date for Djurgårdens IF, winning the Swedish league title with the team in 2019.

In two separate stints with Djurgårdens (2015-2019 and 2022-2024), Sabovic totaled 10 goals in 107 appearances, including 21 appearances in the UEFA Conference League. He started all six (6) of the team's group stage matches to date in this season's UEFA Conference League, helping the team to a 4-1-1 record in the competition.

"Besard is a player with a strong physical profile, quality, and experience playing in top divisions across Europe," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "He will be a solid addition to our squad in the coming seasons."

As a youth player, Sabovic represented both Sweden and North Macedonia at various youth international age levels. He spent time on loan with Brommapojkarna (2017) and Dalkurd (2019) in Sweden before joining Mjällby AIF for the 2020 season.

Sabovic left Sweden in February 2021 and competed in the Turkish first division for Kayserispor and in the Russian first division for FC Khimki. He then returned to Sweden and Djurgårdens in August 2022. In total, he has played 206 professional matches, tallying 20 goals and 11 assists.

Sabovic will occupy Senior and International designations on the Austin FC roster.

Transaction: Austin FC acquires midfielder Besard Sabovic on a free transfer. Sabovic signs a three-year contract with Austin FC through 2027 with an option for 2028.

In order to acquire Sabovic's MLS Discovery Rights and complete the transaction, Austin traded $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) to New York City FC.

Player Details:

Name: Besard Sabovic

Pronunciation: beh-sard SAH-boh-vitch

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'1"

Date of Birth: January 5, 1998

Age: 27

Birthplace: Stockholm, Sweden

Citizenship: Sweden, North Macedonia

Last club: Djurgårdens IF

How acquired: Free transfer

Roster Designations: Senior, International

