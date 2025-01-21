San Diego FC Acquires San Diego Native Midfielder Luca de la Torre on Loan from RC Celta de Vigo

January 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the signing of midfielder Luca de la Torre on a 12-month loan through the 2025 MLS season from Spain's RC Celta de Vigo with a purchase option. De la Torre, 26, joins SDFC after playing the past seven years at some of the best leagues across Europe including the English Premier League, Netherland's Eredivisie, and Spain's La Liga.

"We're thrilled to bring Luca home to San Diego," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "Luca's journey - competing in some of the world's top leagues and representing the USMNT - speaks volumes about his dedication and talent. But what makes this moment truly special is that he's coming home to represent the city that shaped him. We're excited for him to connect with our fans and community in a meaningful way and play an important role in our historic inaugural season."

De la Torre spent the past two seasons with Celta de Vigo in La Liga, where he made 67 appearances, contributing four goals and nine assists in all competitions. He made his debut for the club on August 20, 2022, against Real Madrid. In 2020, de la Torre moved to Heracles Almelo in the Eredivisie, where he made 59 appearances, scoring two goals and providing five assists. He then joined Celta de Vigo in 2022.

A San Diego native, de la Torre developed through local youth Clubs including San Diego Nomads and San Diego Surf before moving to England in 2014 to join Fulham's youth academy. He made his professional debut for Fulham in 2017 and went on to make 87 appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals and adding 8 assists across all competitions.

On the international stage, de la Torre has represented the U.S. at both the youth and senior levels. He was part of the U.S. U-17 squad that won the 2017 Concacaf U-20 Championship, making his senior debut a year later in a friendly against Ireland on June 2, 2018. De la Torre has since earned 24 senior caps, including appearances in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers and the 2024 Copa América. He is also a two-time Concacaf Nations League winner (2023, 2024).

Transaction: SDFC acquire midfielder Luca de la Torre on a 12-month loan through the 2025 MLS season from Spain's RC Celta de Vigo with a purchase option.

Name: Luca de la Torre

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-10

Weight: 139 lbs.

Born: May 23, 1998

Age: 26

Birthplace: San Diego, Calif.

Previous Club: RC Celta de Vigo

Pronunciation: Day-lah-TOHR-reh

To learn more about SDFC Season Ticket Memberships, fans can visit SanDiegoFC.com/tickets. For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.