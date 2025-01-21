Colorado Rapids Loan Defender Nate Jones to Las Vegas Lights FC

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has loaned defender Nate Jones to Las Vegas Lights FC in the USL Championship, for the 2025 season. Under the terms of the loan agreement, the Rapids retain the right to recall Jones at any time.

"Nate has shown great potential, and we believe this loan will provide him with valuable minutes in a competitive environment," said Rapids Sporting Director Fran Taylor. "We're excited to see him continue his development and gain experience."

Jones, 23, enters his second season with the Rapids after being drafted fifth overall by Austin FC in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, before the Rapids acquired his rights via trade. The 6'3" defender made 25 appearances for Rapids 2 in MLS NEXT Pro and recorded one U.S. Open Cup appearance in 2024.

Prior to joining the Rapids, Jones played at the University of Washington, where he earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors and was named to the United Soccer Coaches First Team All-Far West Region after recording a career-high three goals and two assists in his final season. In 2022, he helped anchor a defense that limited opponents to just 144 shots on goal, earning Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team recognition.

Las Vegas Lights FC, founded in 2017, calls Cashman Field in downtown Las Vegas home and is led by newly appointed head coach Antonio Nocerino. In 2024, the club finished fourth in the Western Conference, reaching the conference finals and advancing to the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32.

TRANSACTION: The Colorado Rapids loaned defender Nate Jones to Las Vegas Lights FC in USL Championship for the 2025 season on a one-year loan, on Jan. ##, 2025.

