Inter Miami CF Acquires International Roster Slot from Colorado Rapids
January 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF announced today that it has acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for $175,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).
