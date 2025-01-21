Chicago Fire FC Acquires Winger Jonathan Bamba as Designated Player

January 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired winger Jonathan Bamba as a Designated Player via transfer from Spanish first division side Celta de Vigo.

Bamba will occupy an international spot on the Fire's roster, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate. His contract will run through the 2027 MLS season, with a Club option for 2028.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jonathan to the Chicago Fire. He has competed in two of Europe's top leagues and played an instrumental role in Lille's Ligue 1 title run," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "His experience, work rate, and ability to break down defenses will be a huge asset as we look to build a strong team for the upcoming season. Jonathan is a talented player who fits our values and philosophy, and we're excited to welcome him to Chicago in the prime of his career."

"I'm very happy to join Chicago Fire FC at such an important moment for the Club," said Bamba. "The direction the team is heading, both on and off the field, is very exciting, and I'm looking forward to contributing to its future success. I'm ready for this new challenge and can't wait to work with my new coaches and teammates to achieve great things together."

Bamba, 28, joins the Fire after participating in 338 matches in various competitions across Europe, including professional leagues in France, Belgium and Spain, the Coupe de France, the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and the Copa del Rey. During that stretch, Bamba scored 50 goals and recorded 53 assists across all competitions at the club level. He has also won three major trophies so far in his career, including the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, the 2021-22 French Super Cup, and the 2020-21 Ligue 1 championship.

Bamba began his professional career with Saint-Étienne of Ligue 1 in France after playing for the Saint-Étienne Academy and Saint-Étienne B. During his time in the Loire Valley, Bamba went on loan to Ligue 2 side Paris FC, Belgian Jupiler League team Sint-Truiden and Ligue 1 side Angers SCO.

Following his time in Saint-Étienne, Bamba joined LOSC Lille, where he played 200 matches and tallied 29 goals and 35 assists. While at Lille, Bamba won the Ligue 1 championship and the French Super Cup. His best individual season occurred during the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title winning campaign, when he recorded six goals and 11 assists in league play.

Bamba signed with Celta de Vigo in July 2023 and appeared in 42 matches, recording six goals and three assists while appearing in La Liga and Copa del Rey matches. Most recently, Bamba played 53 minutes and scored a goal and earned a penalty kick against La Liga giant Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey on Jan. 16.

Bamba was born in Alfortville, France, and has dual French and Ivorian citizenship. After representing France at the U-16 through U-21 age levels, he was named to the Ivory Coast National Team roster for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. He has earned 10 caps for the Ivory Coast National Team and was part of the squad that won the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-1 win against Nigeria.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC acquires winger Jonathan Bamba as a Designated Player via transfer from Celta de Vigo.

Name: Jonathan Bamba

Position: Winger

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 159 lbs.

Date of birth: March 26, 1996

Hometown: Alfortville, France

Birthplace: Alfortville, France

Citizenship: France, Ivory Coast

Previous Club: Celta de Vigo

