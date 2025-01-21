Inter Miami and Polkadot Support Our Pride Academy Educators as They Tackle the Second Half of the School Year

January 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Last Wednesday, Inter Miami teamed up with Main Partner Polkadot to present a Back-to-School program initiative aimed at supporting teachers as they tackle the second half of the school year.

Selected by Inter Miami CF's Community Department, the beneficiary of last week's initiative was Our Pride Academy, a special education school in Kendall. Our Pride Academy aims to enhance the quality of life of individuals with developmental disabilities through academic, physical, social and emotional support. Through its k-12 and adult learning programs, Our Pride Academy demonstrates the philosophy that everyone is valuable and can live a fulfilling life with the support of others.

To show appreciation for the selfless efforts that academic professionals at Our Pride Academy put forth for their students, Polkadot and Inter Miami CF gifted the Academy with various school supplies and classroom essentials aiming to uplift educators and enhance their in-class experiences as they enter the second half of the school year.

Attending the event were Polkadot representatives, along with Inter Miami CF staff, including a player appearance from Inter Miami striker Leo Afonso who gave words of encouragement and appreciation to the academic professionals in attendance. Following this initiative, Our Pride Academy welcomed Polkadot and Inter Miami staff to a tour of their facilities, allowing each a glimpse into the supportive environment and daily lessons they provide for their students.

In addition to these giving efforts, Polkadot also had the opportunity to engage with 25-30 educators from Our pride Academy in a panel discussion focused on Blockchain Technology.

"It's wonderful to collaborate with community changemakers who are cultivating creativity through art for Our Pride Academy," said James Slusser, panelist presenter for Polkadot. "We're also excited to introduce Polkadot Blockchain technology, showcasing its impact to Miami teachers and empowering them to defy what's possible in their classrooms."

Inter Miami is overjoyed at the success of this initiative with Polkadot. As the school year progresses, the Club hopes to continue its philanthropic mission by providing additional support for local educators like those at Our Pride Academy.

