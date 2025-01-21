Chase Stadium Lights up South Florida with an Unforgettable Weekend of World-Class Fútbol

January 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







This past weekend, Chase Stadium and South Florida were buzzing with world-class fútbol action, hosting two exciting international friendlies that brought fans together to celebrate their love for the beautiful game. Chase Stadium was bursting with vibrant colors, chants, and nonstop energy, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

On Saturday, the United States Men's National Team took on Venezuela in a thrilling matchup. The young U.S. squad came out strong, scoring three fantastic goals to claim a 3-1 win. Two debutants and an Olympian stole the show, with Inter Miami's 19-year-old midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi standing out and starting in the match. Speaking of Inter Miami players, one of the Club's newest signing ahead of the 2025 season, Venezuelan international, Telasco Segovia cheered on La Vinotinto from the stands.

Sunday's game featured a showdown between two Brazilian giants, Flamengo and São Paulo, as part of the FC Series, a friendly tournament being played in the U.S. While the match ended in a goalless draw, it wasn't short on action. Both teams put on a display of skill and determination, with their goalkeepers making some incredible saves to keep the game tight. To top it all off, Inter Miami's very own Luis Suárez was spotted in the stands, adding extra excitement to the night.

All weekend long, Chase Stadium's electric atmosphere proved once again that South Florida is a top spot for international fútbol!

