Sounders FC Announces 2025 Preseason Match Schedule
January 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced its full 2025 preseason schedule, with four friendlies against international opponents taking place during camp in Marbella, Spain before hosting USL Championship side Louisville City FC on February 12 at the at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse. The Rave Green are training in Spain from January 19 - February 6 before returning to Seattle to finish preparations for the 2025 campaign, which begins on the road in Concacaf Champions Cup action at Guatemalan side Antigua GFC on Wednesday, February 19 (5:00 p.m. PT).
Sounders FC's first preseason friendly in Spain is scheduled for Thursday, January 23 against Hungarian side Puskás Akadémia FC (7:00 a.m. PT). The club then faces Denmark's Aalborg BK on Friday, January 31 (6:00 a.m. PT) before finishing with two matches on Wednesday, February 5 against Swedish sides IFK Norrkøping (4:00 a.m. PT) and Hammarby IF (7:00 a.m. PT), with all fixtures being played at the Marbella Football Center. Upon returning to Seattle, the Rave Green host USL Championship side Louisville City FC on Wednesday, February 12 (10:30 a.m. PT) at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse.
2025 PRESEASON MATCH SCHEDULE
January 23: Sounders FC vs. Puskás Akadémia FC (7:00 a.m. PT) - Marbella Football Center
January 31: Sounders FC vs. Aalborg BK (6:00 a.m. PT) - Marbella Football Center
February 5: Sounders FC vs. IFK Norrkøping (4:00 a.m. PT) - Marbella Football Center
February 5: Sounders FC vs. Hammarby IF (7:00 a.m. PT) - Marbella Football Center
February 12: Sounders FC vs. Louisville City FC (10:30 a.m. PT) - Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse
NOTE: All dates and times are subject to change. Preseason matches may be added at any time.
Following the match at Antigua FC on February 19, Brian Schmetzer's Sounders FC kicks off the 2025 MLS regular season campaign against Charlotte FC on Saturday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
