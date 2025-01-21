FC Dallas Announces Full Slate of Preseason Friendlies and Opponents

January 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced its full slate of preseason friendlies and opponents today ahead of the 2025 MLS season. The team departed for Algarve, Portugal, on Jan. 19 and is training at the Pine Cliffs Resort until Jan. 31.

Dallas will play two preseason friendlies in Portugal, beginning with its first match on Sunday, Jan. 26, against Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi at 2:30 p.m. WET (8:30 a.m. CT).

FCD will then face Danish side Brøndby IF on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 1 p.m. WET (7 a.m. CT) at Estádio Algarve in Loulé, Portugal. Dallas will square off against FC Dallas Academy alum Justin Che, who currently plays for Brøndby.

The team will return to training at Toyota Soccer Center on Feb. 4, and it will host Texas Derby rival Houston Dynamo FC at Toyota Stadium on Friday, Feb. 7, at 11 a.m. CT. FC Dallas Season Ticket Members will be able to attend at no cost. Season Ticket Members will receive more information from their Membership Services Representative on fan experience details. Local media wishing to cover the preseason friendly are encouraged to RSVP with Raul Hernandez (RHernandez@FCDallas.com).

Dallas will then host a closed-door friendly versus USL Championship side FC Tulsa on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m. CT.

FC Dallas travels for a preseason match against Atlanta United FC on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. CT at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Center.

FC DALLAS PRESEASON MATCHES

Sunday, Jan. 26

FC Dallas vs. Dinamo Tbilisi - 2:30 p.m. WET / 8:30 a.m. CT - Pine Cliffs Resort, Algarve, Portugal

Thursday, Jan. 30

FC Dallas vs. Brøndby IF - 1 p.m. WET / 7 a.m. CT - Estádio Algarve, Loulé, Portugal

Friday, Feb. 7

FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo FC - 11 a.m. CT - Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Wednesday, Feb. 12

FC Dallas vs. FC Tulsa - 11 a.m. CT Toyota Stadium and Soccer Center, Frisco, Texas

Saturday, Feb. 15

FC Dallas vs. Atlanta United FC - 11 a.m. CT - Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Center, Marietta, Georgia

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.