New York City FC Acquires $50,000 in GAM from Austin FC
January 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
Today New York City FC announce that it has acquired $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Austin FC in exchange for the discovery rights of Besard Sabovic.
Transaction: New York City FC acquired $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Austin FC in exchange for the discovery rights of Besard Sabovic.
