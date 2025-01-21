New York City FC Acquires $50,000 in GAM from Austin FC

January 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







Today New York City FC announce that it has acquired $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Austin FC in exchange for the discovery rights of Besard Sabovic.

