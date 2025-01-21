LAFC Acquires Igor Jesus from Portugal's Estrela
January 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) today announced that the club has acquired midfielder Igor Jesus from Portuguese Primeira Liga club Estrela da Amadora through 2028. Igor, a U22 Initiative signing, will occupy an international roster slot and will be added to the roster pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa.
"Igor is an exciting young player who already has considerable experience in his career," LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said. "We are happy to welcome a player of his quality and pedigree to LAFC and we expect him to contribute to our success for years to come."
Igor, 21, joins the Black & Gold after playing the first half of the 2024-25 season with top-flight Portuguese club Estrela. A defensive midfielder, he played 13 matches, starting nine for the Tricolores this season.
A native of Goiânia, Brazil, Igor began his professional career with one of his nation's most popular clubs, Flamengo. He played in 10 matches for the Mengão in his time with the club where he signed his first professional contract at age 18.
His play with Flamengo earned him a call up to Brazil's U-20 National Team that won a gold medal at the 2023 Pan-American Games.
Name: Igor Jesus
Position: Midfielder
Age: 21
Height: 5'10"
Birthplace: Goiânia, Brazil
Citizenship: Brazil
Last Club: Estrela da Amadora (Portugal)
TRANSACTION: LAFC acquires Igor Jesus from Portuguese Primeira Liga club Estrela da Amadora through 2028.
