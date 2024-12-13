Bench Cam: Riqui Puig, Marco Reus, LA Galaxy & NY Red Bulls React to MLS Cup Drama!

December 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy YouTube Video







Watch both the LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls benches react to every key moment of the MLS Cup! From Riqui Puig Ã°Å¸ââ¬ to Marco Reus, the sidelines were full of unforgettable reactions.

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.