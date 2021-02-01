Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears open up a seven-game road trip this weekend with a pair of games in Estero as they take on the Florida Everblades. The Solar Bears are coming off a week in which they ended with two victories to remain in the thick of the Eastern Conference.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, Feb. 5 at Florida Everblades at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6 at Florida Everblades at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20 vs. Florida Everblades

Friday, Feb. 26 vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, March 5 vs. Florida Everblades

SEASON RECORD: 8-6-1-0 (.567)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-1-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 4-5-1-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 5th of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 12 points

MOST GOALS: Jake Coughler and Chris LeBlanc - 4 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 9 assists

PIM LEADER: Ben Thomson - 23 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Devante Stephens - +5

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, Jan. 27 at Florida: 0-3 L

The Solar Bears returned to action for the first time since Jan. 17 - despite posting 35 shots on goal, Orlando was unable to solve Florida's Devin Cooley as Orlando fell to open the week.

Friday, Jan. 29 at Greenville: 4-3 OTW

Jake Coughler led the way with his first three-point game of the season, scoring two goals including the game-winner as Orlando took down the Swamp Rabbits in their first meeting of the season.

Sunday, Jan. 31 vs. South Carolina: 4-1 W

Mark Auk and Jerry D'Amigo each recorded a goal and an assist as the Solar Bears squared off with the Stingrays for the first time in 2020-21, and Orlando put up a season-high 43 shots on goal, while Garret Sparks made 26 saves to get the victory.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

The 2020-21 NHL season opened up last week, with several former Solar Bears on NHL rosters or taxi squads - here we will track their progress this season:

Christopher Gibson - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning

Kasimir Kaskisuo* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 7 GP, 2-4-1, .910 Sv%

Mason Marchment* - Forward - Florida Panthers

Spencer Martin* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Vegas Golden Knights - 6 GP, 0g-1a

Zachary Fucale* - Goaltender - Washington Capitals

*Indicates on taxi squad

BITES:

Following Sunday's win, Orlando is now 5-0-0-0 when scoring first, for a 1.000 win percentage that leads the Eastern Conference

Chris LeBlanc reached the century mark for career points with the Solar Bears on Friday with his first period goal; LeBlanc also skated in his 200th professional game on Sunday; he's played 187 with the Solar Bears, the most of any forward in team history. Orlando's captain also picked up two assists on Sunday, giving him 102 career points with Orlando - he only needs 12 points to move past Eric Baier (111), Jacob Cepis (112) and Denver Manderson (113) for second on the club's career scoring list

The Solar Bears now have the fifth-ranked home power play in the league at 7-for-33 (21.2%); Orlando's seven power-play goals at home are tied for the Eastern Conference lead

Jerry D'Amigo has five points (2g-3a) in his last eight games

The Solar Bears are 8-1-1-0 when scoring three or more goals

Jake Coughler has four points (3g-1a) in his last four games

Mark Auk remains among the top-scoring defensemen in the ECHL, as his 13 points in 13 combined games with Orlando and Rapid City places him tied for second with Allen's Matt Register

Garret Sparks stopped his third career penalty shot with Orlando on Sunday; he is 3-for-3 in his Solar Bears career facing penalty shots

Michael Lackey posted a personal season-high .919 save percentage in Friday's 4-3 overtime win at Greenville, going 34-of-37

Alexander Kuqali, Tristin Langan, Aaron Luchuk and Patrick McNally remain the only players to have played in every single game for Orlando this season

BEAR TRACKS:

Former IHL Solar Bears forward Mark Beaufait played in all six seasons of the team's existence and was the team's all-time leader in games played, goals, assists and points, and was a part of the 2001 Turner Cup squad. He joined Solar Bears broadcaster Jesse Liebman for last week's episode of Bear Tracks.

